China continues to support Lebanon's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity: ambassador

Xinhua) 13:43, October 03, 2021

BEIRUT, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian said that China will continue to support Lebanon's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and enhance its cooperation with Lebanon, a statement by the Chinese embassy reported.

"China will enhance practical cooperation with Lebanon on the basis of mutual benefit within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and work on the proper implementation of the Chinese government-funded Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music, in addition to actively participating in the United Nations peacekeeping operations in Lebanon to maintain peace in the country and the region," Qian said on Friday during a virtual ceremony held to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which falls on October 1.

The ambassador said that China and Lebanon will celebrate on November 9 the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

"The Sino-Lebanese relations witnessed a stable development thanks to the joint efforts of the two countries," he said.

The ambassador added that the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will open in Beijing in less than four months, and China welcomes the participation of Lebanese players and sincerely invite Lebanese friends to watch the games in various ways.

For his part, Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib congratulated the Chinese leaders and people on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the PRC, and wished China more prosperity in the future.

Bou Habib said that Lebanon appreciates China for its participation in the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon, which contributes to preserving the country's sovereignty.

"We appreciate China's support for Lebanon in facing the burden of hosting the refugees and the displaced in light of the current difficult economic and financial conditions, and working in favor for their return to their homeland," he said.

The minister added that China continues to coordinate and cooperate with Lebanon to confront the COVID-19 pandemic by providing vaccines and other medical aids to contain the virus and reduce its negative repercussions.

Lebanon respects China's national unity and territorial integrity, opposes attacking and discrediting China and its people, and attaches importance to strengthening cooperation with China on safeguarding each other's core interests and promoting bilateral exchanges, he stressed.

