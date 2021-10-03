China's current account Q2 surplus at RMB 344.7 billion

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's current account registered a surplus of 344.7 billion yuan, equivalent to 53.3 billion U.S. dollars, in the second quarter of 2021, and the capital and financial accounts recorded a surplus of 84.8 billion yuan.

The financial account (excluding reserve assets) recorded a surplus of 407 billion yuan, and reserve assets rose by 322.4 billion yuan, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In the first half of 2021, China's current account registered a surplus of 795 billion yuan, and the capital and financial accounts recorded a deficit of 366 billion yuan.

The financial account (excluding reserve assets) recorded a surplus of 183.5 billion yuan in the first six months, and reserve assets rose by 549.3 billion yuan.

