Chinese envoy says China to push forward friendship, cooperation with Lebanon

Xinhua) 09:38, September 23, 2021

BEIRUT, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian said on Wednesday that China is keen to push forward friendship and cooperation with Lebanon, according to a statement by the Chinese embassy.

"We are keen to work with the Lebanese side on advancing bilateral ties," Qian said during his meeting with newly appointed Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

The ambassador mentioned that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Lebanon.

"Ties between the two countries have witnessed smooth development, and the two sides have exchanged assistance and support in various fields over the past 50 years," he added.

Meanwhile, Mikati praised the Lebanese-Chinese relations, and expressed his aspirations to achieve more from practical cooperation between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)