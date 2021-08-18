Lebanese companies seek to increase exports to China through China-Arab expo

BEIRUT, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- "China is an excellent market for us and one of the most important markets in the world. We place high hopes and efforts on this market as Chinese people favor our handmade organic products," Amir Hassoun, a Lebanese family business owner, told Xinhua on the occasion of the upcoming fifth China-Arab States Expo on Aug. 19-22.

Hassoun, owner of Khan El Saboun, a 600-year-old Lebanese family business trading organic soaps, said this is his third consecutive participation in the expo.

Hassoun has a main distributor in Beijing, assisting him in distributing products to some cities in China. However, he still hopes to participate in more expos and events in different Chinese cities to further promote his products in addition to opening flagship shops there.

With the aim of promoting products in China, a dozen of Lebanese companies like Khan El Saboun will take part in the fifth China-Arab States Expo, which will be held in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Rose Bechara Perini, founder of Darmmess, an extra virgin olive oil maker, told Xinhua that she seeks to enter the Chinese market given Chinese people's interest in natural products.

"China has great purchasing power where a premium product can find its own place," Perini said.

Elie Maamari, enologist and export director at Chateau Ksara, Lebanon's wine producer, has viewed China as one of his most important markets, since the wine consumption in China has been growing over the years.

"I am sure that we can further expand exports in the country as the Chinese people appreciate Lebanon's wine for its special flavor, which matches well with their food," Maamari said, adding his company will take part in more exhibitions in China.

The upcoming four-day event is projected as a great opportunity for foreign exhibitors to enter the Chinese market, provided that more than 5,000 enterprises from over 110 countries and regions attended the previous four editions of the expo, with a total of 936 cooperation projects signed.

Habib Karam, owner of Karam Wines, a winery located in southern Lebanon, told Xinhua that he plans to introduce his products to China, raise his annual production capacity from 150,000 to 500,000 bottles, as well as offer his Chinese clients the chance to visit Lebanon and make their own mix of wine.

Karam said he exports around 25 percent of his products to Europe and the United States but also expects a success in gaining good demand on his products in China.

