China, UNDP in Lebanon to provide business opportunities for women, youth

Xinhua) 08:38, August 13, 2021

BEIRUT, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and China launched on Thursday the partnership to support COVID-19 socio-economic recovery of women and youth in Lebanon, a statement by the UNDP reported.

The UNDP said that China will provide financial assistance to improve the livelihoods of women and youth engaged in productive sectors in Lebanon, build the capacity of Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) and cooperatives in business management and e-commerce, strengthen Business Development Services institutions, expand access to markets through an e-commerce platform, and facilitate access to the Chinese market.

"As Lebanon is suffering from multiple crises, the Chinese government is partnering with the UNDP to make active efforts to improve the immediate situation of Lebanon, primarily to provide support to women and youth with economic support," said Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian.

The UNDP Resident Representative in Lebanon Celine Moyroud said this is UNDP's first partnership in Lebanon with China.

"By providing economic opportunities and access to new markets, we will support women and youth in mitigating the impact of the multiple crises in Lebanon, so that no one is left behind," she said.

