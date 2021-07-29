We Are China

New group of Chinese peacekeepers leaves for Lebanon

Xinhua) 10:29, July 29, 2021

KUNMING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- A new group of 205 Chinese peacekeepers headed for Lebanon on Wednesday for a yearlong peacekeeping mission.

They are the first part of China's 20th batch of 410 peacekeepers to the Middle East country. The batch consists of engineering troops and medical personnel.

The team has trained intensively on over 20 subjects including mine sweeping, explosive ordnance disposal, defense under emergency, and trauma treatment.

The peacekeepers will be stationed in southern Lebanon.

