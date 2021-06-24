China's legal system comprehensively protects rights of women, children: white paper

Xinhua) 10:54, June 24, 2021

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China has put in place a legal system of more than 100 laws and regulations that comprehensively protects the rights and interests of women and children, according to a white paper released Thursday.

The white paper on the practice of the Communist Party of China in respecting and protecting human rights was released by the State Council Information Office.

The country has promulgated a special law to prevent and stop domestic violence and protect the legal rights of family members, said the white paper.

The Criminal Law and the Criminal Procedure Law have been amended many times to strengthen the protection of minors, said the white paper, adding that robust action has been taken against criminal acts against minors.

Full Text: The Communist Party of China and Human Rights Protection -- A 100-Year Quest

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)