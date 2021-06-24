Home>>
Full Text: The Communist Party of China and Human Rights Protection -- A 100-Year Quest
(Xinhua) 13:49, June 24, 2021
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China on Thursday released a white paper titled "The Communist Party of China and Human Rights Protection -- A 100-Year Quest."
Please see the attachment for the document.
