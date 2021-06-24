Commentary-Explainer: Strong CPC leadership behind China's mobilization power

June 24, 2021

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- An important aspect of a country's governance level is its capacity to mobilize resources in the face of major challenges. The COVID-19 outbreak being one such challenge, the Communist Party of China has certainly done a good job in leading the fight against the epidemic.

Fighting a crisis of this magnitude, unseen in a century, was an arduous task. However, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, the Chinese society gave full play to China's institutional advantages and quickly organized and mobilized forces from all walks of life.

State-owned enterprises and public hospitals bravely shouldered their responsibilities to help contain the epidemic. More than 4.6 million grassroots party organizations took the lead, leading millions of community workers on duty day in and day out in urban and rural communities.

Private companies, private hospitals, charities, nursing homes, welfare homes, as well as other institutions all actively contributed to fighting the COVID-19 outbreak. Millions of couriers delivered necessities and 1.8 million sanitation workers worked round the clock. Overall, it was a concerted effort from all corners.

Most recently, China has ramped up efforts to administer free COVID-19 vaccines to its entire eligible population. Starting late March when China launched its inoculation campaign, China had administered 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of June 19 at a speed that wowed the world.

All of these as well as numerous other accomplishments of the People's Republic of China can be attributed to the extraordinary mobilization power of the CPC.

The mobilization power stems from the strong leadership of the CPC. The Party leadership is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and it comprehensively leads all aspects of work across the country.

China practices the system of unified central leadership, with specific responsibilities distributed among different local levels.

The mobilization power also comes from CPC officials. Only those with a good performance record make it to higher levels. Rather than wasting time and money campaigning for votes, they instead devote themselves to improving their knowledge and performance. The rigorous selection process at each level promotes cadres based on concrete results rather than hollow promises, fostering a time-tested team leading by example and fine deeds.

The CPC, having no particular self-interests, makes it its mission to represent not certain social strata, but the fundamental interests of the broadest possible majority of the Chinese people.

After a century of development, the number of CPC members has increased from over 50 to more than 90 million. Today, the CPC is an inextricable part of all aspects of Chinese society, with the presence of its party members playing leading roles in every field.

The grassroots Party organizations, which are deeply rooted in the country's 1.4 billion people, have acted like "neurons" in the overall "nervous system" of the country, forging a tightly bonded Party-people relationship.

Through these highly sensitive "neurons," the CPC learns about people's lives and needs, and addresses their concerns and challenges. By serving people whole-heartedly and bringing them good lives, the CPC has won deep trust and firm support of the Chinese people.

