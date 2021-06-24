Foreign officials view CPC's state governance success as inspiration to world

Xinhua) 08:19, June 24, 2021

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- As this year marks the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), many foreign officials have spoken highly of the great strides the CPC has made in the development of China and the world at large.

During recent interviews with Xinhua, they said the CPC in the past century has contributed its wisdom and strength to promoting world peace and development and advancing the well-being of humanity. They view the party's successful experience in state governance as a source of inspiration for countries across the world.

CONTRIBUTIONS TO MARXISM

History has proven that the CPC has successfully integrated Marxism into the building of the Chinese society, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist-Leninist) Dilip Barua has noted.

In their talks with Xinhua, many foreign officials said that the CPC has adapted Marxism to the Chinese context and made valuable contributions to the development of the theory through practices.

The CPC has enriched the Marxist theory by achieving China's development over the 100 years since its founding, former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka D.E.W. Gunasekera has said.

For former Greek Foreign Affairs Minister George Katrougalos, the CPC has sent a valid message for all progressive parties throughout the world that they should try not just to imitate different doctrines, even doctrines like Marxism, but to adapt them to national environments and the challenges of globalization.

In the eyes of overseas observers, the CPC has always kept pace with the times and continued to promote theoretical innovation through practice.

Under the CPC's leadership, China has established a socialist market economy and made outstanding achievements, Juha-Pekka Vaisanen, chairperson of the Communist Party of Finland, has said, adding that this signifies a great deepening and exploration of Marxism.

PATHS TO PROSPERITY

The 100th anniversary of the CPC coincides with the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan period. It is also the year when China embarks on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country. The party's experience in leading the Chinese people to making a great success has received attention worldwide.

During an interview, Slimane El Omrani, deputy secretary general of Morocco's Justice and Development Party, said the most noticeable aspect of the Chinese model is the "people-centered" ruling philosophy, adding that such qualities as good governance and anti-corruption also contribute to the CPC's success.

Omrani, also first deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, said "the CPC has achieved great success in many fields such as political and social affairs."

Nalinee Taveesin, chairperson of foreign affairs of the Pheu Thai Party and advisor to the party chief, has said that the CPC, with its 100 years of history, has brought great inspiration to political parties of other countries.

She highlighted the CPC as a positive example which shows "political parties must keep in touch with communities, serve the people, strengthen good governance and distribute wealth more fairly."

In the view of Sofia Carvajal, secretary of international affairs of Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party, the CPC has always kept pace with the times and innovated continuously.

She said that her party can learn from the CPC to continuously innovate, develop, and adjust itself to people's changing needs, so as to gain public support.

PLANS FOR BETTER FUTURE

China, under the CPC's leadership, has steadily moved toward the center of the global stage and enjoyed increasingly close exchanges with other parts of the world.

As regards the CPC's international contribution, China's proposals to safeguard world peace, support multilateralism, bolster global development and improve global governance are among the mostly mentioned by foreign officials.

China, led by the CPC, has gained more and more support in the world, as the country is actively participating in international affairs, safeguarding multilateralism, and promoting world peace and development, said Vojtech Filip, chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia.

Abdullah Juma Sadala, a senior official of Tanzania's ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi, has said that in international affairs, China advocates seeking common ground while shelving differences with other nations, and contributes to maintaining world peace and global environmental governance through global cooperation.

Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, a former parliament speaker in Iran, praised the international image of the CPC and China, saying that "its most important characteristic is not interfering in the domestic affairs of other countries."

Under the leadership of the CPC, China, instead of seeking to dominate or control other countries in international relations, has been carrying out exchanges and cooperation with other countries, he added.

Romulus Ioan Budura, Romania's former ambassador to China, said that China, which calls for building a community with a shared future for mankind, has contributed its wisdom to responding to various challenges facing mankind, and pointed out the direction of the world's future development.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Du Mingming)