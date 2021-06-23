Media center for CPC centenary celebrations to launch official website

Xinhua) 16:26, June 23, 2021

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- The media center for the celebration activities of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will launch its official website on Thursday.

The website, www.100cpcnews.cn, will be accessible in both Chinese and English, and will publish news updates on celebration activities and arrangements for press conferences, media interviews and visits.

The website will also have a special section providing information for registered journalists from home and abroad.

The center's new media accounts will be launched at the same time.

The center will be put into operation on June 26.

