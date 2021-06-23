Senior CPC official presides over oath-taking ceremony in Beijing

Chen Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, delivers a speech while presiding over an oath-taking ceremony attended by representatives of new Party members in Beijing, capital of China, June 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Xi presided over an oath-taking ceremony for new Party members in Beijing on Tuesday.

In his speech at the ceremony, Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, congratulated the new members on joining the Party at its centenary.

Chen urged the new members to remain mindful of the oaths they had taken, align their thoughts with the Party's principles and remain loyal to the Party.

They should also dedicate themselves to the cause of serving the people, shoulder their due responsibilities, and strive to be role models in their lines of work, added Chen.

The ceremony, held at the Museum of the CPC, was attended by more than 1,000 representatives of new Party members from all walks of life in Beijing.

Similar oath-taking activities were also held on Tuesday in Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangxi, among other locations.

