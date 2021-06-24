We Are China

Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (6)

Xinhua) 08:57, June 24, 2021

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In their messages, they spoke highly of the great achievements the CPC has made during the past century, and expressed firm confidence that under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the CPC will embark on a new splendid journey in the next century.

Those sending congratulatory messages include:

Charlot Salwai, president of Vanuatu's Reunification Movement for Change and former prime minister of Vanuatu;

Vinnie Molina, national president of the Communist Party of Australia;

Nhek Bun Chhay, president of Cambodia's Khmer National United Party;

Juan Castillo, secretary general of the Communist Party of Uruguay;

Jaroslaw Kalinowski, chairman of the Supervisory Council of the Polish People's Party;

Vazgen Safaryan, chairman of Armenia's United Progressive Communist Party;

Nils Usakovs, chairman of the Council of Latvia's Social Democratic Party "Harmony";

Alexandar Paunov, first secretary of the Bulgarian Communist Party;

Patrik Koebele, chairman of the German Communist Party;

Bert De Belder, head of the Department of International Relations of the Workers' Party of Belgium;

Jim O'Neill, a member of the British House of Lords and chairman of the London-based think tank Chatham House.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)