Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (7)

Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary

Xinhua) 08:55, June 24, 2021

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and people from all walks of life in other countries are extending warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the achievements the CPC has made during the past century as well as its contributions to the world.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

On behalf of the State of Palestine and its people, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, also chairman of the Fatah party, extended his congratulations to General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Chinese people.

Abbas, who is also chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee, said that under Xi's leadership, China has made remarkable achievements in developing its economy and advanced technology.

In particular, the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by Xi has brought mutual benefits and win-win results to all sides involved, Abbas said, adding that China has also successfully brought the COVID-19 pandemic at home under control, and provided precious vaccines and medical assistance for the Palestinian people and many others around the world.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people, extended sincere congratulations to General Secretary Xi Jinping.

Lukashenko said the CPC has combined communism with the practice of the Chinese revolution, and effectively carried out socialist reforms, making the People's Republic of China a prosperous and strong country.

On the global stage, thanks to the wise and fair decision-making of the CPC, China has been viewed as a security guarantee for safeguarding interests of the countries under oppression, he added.

Leader of the FijiFirst party Voreqe Bainimarama, who is also the Fijian prime minister, extended his congratulations to General Secretary Xi Jinping.

China's development model and achievements have fully proven the greatness of the CPC, he said, adding that with the increasingly close communication and exchanges between the two parties and in other fields, the bilateral relationship as well as practical cooperation between the two countries will surely reach a higher level.

Bainimarama said he wishes the CPC, under Xi's leadership, will continue to make new achievements.

Zoran Zaev, leader of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia and prime minister of North Macedonia, said that under the leadership of the CPC, China has successfully withstood the crisis caused by COVID-19, during which humanitarian spirit has been highlighted.

Noting that the exchanges between his party and the CPC have strongly promoted friendly relations between the two countries, Zaev said he looks forward to the continuous and smooth progress of bilateral cooperation and wishes the CPC greater success.

Ivica Dacic, president of the Socialist Party of Serbia and speaker of the National Assembly, said that under the leadership of the CPC, China has recorded remarkable achievements in various fields and played an important role in resolving international and regional issues.

Dacic added that his party will continue to make every effort to deepen the iron-clad Serbia-China friendship and strengthen the friendly cooperation with the CPC.

