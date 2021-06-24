Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (8)

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and people from all walks of life in other countries are extending warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the achievements the CPC has made during the past century as well as its contributions to the world.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said that under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core, China has made world-renowned achievements.

Prawit, who is also leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, said he stands ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the CPC so as to bring greater benefits to the people of both countries.

Former Mongolian President and former Chairman of Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party Nambaryn Enkhbayar sincerely wished China greater progress.

He said under Xi's leadership, the CPC has led the Chinese people win the fight against poverty, and China has become one of the fastest-growing and most influential countries in the world.

Simon Compaore, president of the People's Movement for Progress of Burkina Faso, said that China has created miracles and won respect from other countries, which benefits from a right path of developing socialism with Chinese characteristics, formulating and carrying out effective economic development strategies, as well as the long-term and strong leadership of the CPC.

President of Brazil's Workers' Party Gleisi Hoffmann and the party's Secretary for international relations Romenio Pereira said that under Xi's leadership, the CPC has sticked to a people-centered approach and made great efforts to improve people's livelihood.

They added that the CPC has set a good example for the world and made unremitting efforts and contributions to world peace, development and cooperation.

Heinz Bierbaum, president of the Party of the European Left, noted that the CPC has always advocated multilateralism, dialogue and consultation in international affairs, and put people's interests first.

