Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (5)

Xinhua) 08:59, June 24, 2021

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries are extending warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In their messages, they spoke highly of the great achievements the CPC has made during the past century, and expressed firm confidence that under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the CPC will embark on a new splendid journey in the next century.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Qasim Suri, also leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said that his party extends warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the CPC's founding.

Under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people have completely shaken off poverty, achieved peace, stability and prosperity in a country with such a huge population, and set an example for the rest of the world, noted Suri.

Former Indonesian President Megawati Soekarnoputri, also chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, extended her sincerest congratulations on behalf of her party on the CPC's centenary.

Under the leadership of Xi, the CPC and the Chinese people have united as one and thoroughly eliminated absolute poverty, which marks a historic milestone in China's development into a just and prosperous country, and provides an example other countries can learn from, she said.

Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, also president of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, said that the CPC has led the Chinese people to achieve brilliant achievements in the past 100 years and turned China into a strong and leading player in global governance.

The full approval of China's ideas by other countries proves that its principles and policies are successful and beneficial to people of the world, said Dodon.

Mizuho Fukushima, head of the Social Democratic Party of Japan, expressed her wish that the CPC, under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, will forge ahead courageously towards the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and play a more important role in global affairs.

Dogu Perincek, chairman of Turkey's Patriotic Party, said the CPC has made great achievements in the past century, and has achieved an unparalleled giant leap forward not only in the Chinese history but also in the history of mankind.

Perincek added that he believes the CPC will draw strength from the great civilization created by the Chinese people and continue to contribute to the great future of mankind.

Asadollah Badamchian, secretary-general of Iran's Islamic Coalition Party, said the 100 years of the CPC is a century during which profound changes have been made in China.

The Belt and Road Initiative and the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, proposed by Xi, have made significant contributions to promoting the world's common development and upholding fairness and justice, Badamchian said.

Gyula Thurmer, leader of the Hungarian Workers' Party, said China's development serves the common interests of mankind and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC is a major event for both the Chinese people and the development of the international Communist movement.

The theoretical and practical achievements of the CPC are an important source for the revitalization of the international Communist movement, said Thurmer.

Fabien Roussel, national secretary of the French Communist Party, said the founding of the CPC a century ago was the starting point of a process of profound changes for both the Chinese people and the whole world, and the CPC has promoted profound changes in China and the world.

Now China has become an indispensable force on the international stage, Roussel added.

