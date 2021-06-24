China puts in place world's largest social security system: white paper

Xinhua) 13:21, June 24, 2021

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China has put in place the world's largest social security system, including pensions, medical and health care, and social assistance, expanding coverage and improving protection, according to a white paper released Thursday.

The white paper on the practice of the Communist Party of China in respecting and protecting human rights was released by the State Council Information Office.

In 2020, the basic medical insurance scheme covered 1.36 billion people, and by April 2021, a little over 1 billion people had subscribed to basic old-age insurance across the country, the white paper said.

Full Text: The Communist Party of China and Human Rights Protection -- A 100-Year Quest

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)