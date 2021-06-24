CPC makes comprehensive progress in human rights: white paper

Xinhua) 13:59, June 24, 2021

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) upholds the rights to subsistence and development as the primary and basic human rights, and works hard to ensure and improve people's wellbeing through development, according to a white paper released Thursday.

The Party makes every effort to achieve comprehensive progress in human rights and ensure the well-rounded development of all the people, said the white paper on the practice of the CPC in respecting and protecting human rights.

The CPC ensures the right to subsistence, said the document, noting that China has engaged in a huge program of poverty reduction focusing on development-driven poverty alleviation in rural areas.

At the end of 2020, China achieved the goal of eliminating absolute poverty as scheduled.

Living standards of the Chinese people have improved, the white paper said. In 2020, China's GDP reached 101.6 trillion yuan (about 15.7 trillion U.S. dollars), and per capita GDP was 72,000 yuan, more than the threshold of 10,000 U.S. dollars for the second year.

The CPC ensures economic, social, cultural, and environmental rights, said the white paper, adding that the Party prioritizes employment in economic and social development and carries out a pro-employment strategy and pursues a more proactive employment policy.

China has put in place the world's largest social security system, including pensions, medical and health care, and social assistance, expanding coverage and improving protection, the white paper added.

The CPC also coordinates the protection of civil and political rights and protects the rights of special groups in all respects, it said.

Full Text: The Communist Party of China and Human Rights Protection -- A 100-Year Quest

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)