Chinese peacekeepers return home after completing mission in Lebanon

Xinhua) 10:07, August 20, 2021

The second batch of China's 19th group of peacekeepers sent to Lebanon arrives at the airport in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 19, 2021. All 410 members of China's 19th group of peacekeepers have returned home after completing mission in Lebanon. (Photo by Liu Pan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)