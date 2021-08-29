China donates more COVID-19 vaccines to Lebanon

The Chinese government decided to provide Lebanon with a new batch of Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine to help the country fight the pandemic, the Chinese embassy in Lebanon said in a statement Saturday.

The new donation comes within the framework of China's promise to make its vaccines a global public good, in order to help Lebanon fight the virus and restore normal life as soon as possible, the statement said.

Earlier this year, China donated batches of its Sinopharm vaccines to Lebanon, which were administered to members of the Lebanese army, security forces and public sector employees.

Since the pandemic broke out in Lebanon, the Chinese government, companies and the Chinese community in Lebanon have provided batches of medical aid to the Lebanese side.

The aid included units of PCR tests, masks, medical protective suits, goggles, medical gloves, and thermometers.

