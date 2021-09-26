Home>>
In pics: coast waves in Beirut, Lebanon
(Xinhua) 09:40, September 26, 2021
Waves hit the coast in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
Photos
