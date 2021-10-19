Huawei signs zero-carbon energy project in Shaanxi

Xinhua) 09:04, October 19, 2021

XI'AN, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giant Huawei contracted a green energy project in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, at the 2021 Euro-Asia Economic Forum that opened Monday.

The project, located in the Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone of Xi'an, will be jointly built by Huawei, the zone's administrative commission, and the Shaanxi Branch of State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC).

With an investment of over 10 billion yuan (about 1.56 billion U.S. dollars) from the SPIC's Shaanxi branch, the three sides will work together to accelerate photovoltaic construction and promote the green electricity trade, said the commission.

Efforts will be made to enhance strategic energy research and establish zero-carbon smart parks that integrate high-tech solutions like digital technology and data governance.

The project also includes the building of an intelligent energy management system that combines power generation and energy storage.

This year's Euro-Asia Economic Forum, held in Xi'an from Monday to Thursday, is themed on seizing new cooperation opportunities and promoting common development.

