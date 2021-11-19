11-month-old baby girl practises skiing at Thaiwoo Ski Resort in China's Hebei
An 11-month-old baby girl named Wang Yuji practises skiing at Thaiwoo Ski Resort in Chongli District of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
An 11-month-old baby girl named Wang Yuji falls down while practises skiing at Thaiwoo Ski Resort in Chongli District of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
