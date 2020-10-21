Chinese skier Gu Ailing starts new snow season with high spirit

GENEVA, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese freestyle skier Gu Ailing received an 'extraordinary' 1,580 score on the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), all while developing difficult tricks in the halfpipe on a Swiss glacier.

The 17-year-old kept her full-time high school student status until this June. Before finishing her high school courses in only two years, she bagged two gold medals from the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games and achieved several victories in the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup.

Her result in the SAT exam could bring her into the top 0.2 percent among examinees from all over the world, according to Gu's mother.

In several smartphone videos her mother shared, Gu demonstrated her newly developed halfpipe tricks.

"Those are all world-class tricks for a women's player," said Gu's mother.

According to Gu's calender, she plans to attend the opening World Cup race in November in Stubai, Austria, and then the young talent wants to come back to China in February, 2021 to compete the World Championship held in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games venue.