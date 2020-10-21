Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese skier Gu Ailing starts new snow season with high spirit

(Xinhua)    11:50, October 21, 2020

GENEVA, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese freestyle skier Gu Ailing received an 'extraordinary' 1,580 score on the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), all while developing difficult tricks in the halfpipe on a Swiss glacier.

The 17-year-old kept her full-time high school student status until this June. Before finishing her high school courses in only two years, she bagged two gold medals from the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games and achieved several victories in the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup.

Her result in the SAT exam could bring her into the top 0.2 percent among examinees from all over the world, according to Gu's mother.

In several smartphone videos her mother shared, Gu demonstrated her newly developed halfpipe tricks.

"Those are all world-class tricks for a women's player," said Gu's mother.

According to Gu's calender, she plans to attend the opening World Cup race in November in Stubai, Austria, and then the young talent wants to come back to China in February, 2021 to compete the World Championship held in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games venue.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York