Stoch feels pressure to take medal in Beijing 2022

September 28, 2021

WARSAW, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Three-time Olympic ski jumping champion Kamil Stoch emphasized that it is very important for him to prepare well for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

The 34-year-old is considered as a strong favorite to stand on the podium during the Olympic competition.

"The last two years were crazy, so I am fully focused on the present. It is really important for me to prepare well for the Winter Olympics. It will be a good experience to take part in that event," Stoch claimed.

If Stoch wins in Beijing, he will become the second Polish athlete to take four Olympic golds after racewalker Robert Korzeniowski.

"I had such a thought, but thinking about the results causes stress and makes you want too much. It doesn't help you on the hill. My goal is just to show good quality. I treat the Winter Olympics as a stage of the season," the ski jumper explained.

"I feel a lot of pressure on my shoulders because I achieved success. However, I give everything I have and I just do my best. I have already learned how to handle this kind of pressure and the expectations," the world champion from Val di Fiemme added.

The competition in Beijing could be the last Olympics for Stoch, but he emphasized that if he fails, it will not be the end of the world for him.

"You always have to have a plan B when your results are not as good as you expected. What is more, the Olympic season does not have to be the last in my career," he concluded.

