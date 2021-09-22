Home>>
Posters for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics released
(Ecns.cn) 17:07, September 22, 2021
Eleven sets of advertising posters for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics are released on September 22, 2021 at the opening ceremony of this year's Beijing Design Week in Tongzhou District, Beijing. (Photo provided to China News Service by the Beijing Organizing Committee)
The Beijing Organizing Committee for the two events issued poster solicitation announcement on September 21, 2020 at last year's Beijing Design Week. Eleven sets of posters which combine multiple elements including Winter Olympics, Chinese culture, winter sports and cityscape were eventually selected as the official advertising posters.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- Official motto for Olympics introduced
- "Together For A Shared Future" unveiled as official motto for 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics
- Putin to attend Beijing Winter Olympics: Russian FM
- Animated short starring classic Chinese cartoon characters promotes 150-day countdown to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games
- Come to the "most beautiful Winter Olympics city" for a rendezvous with nature
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.