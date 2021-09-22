Posters for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics released

Ecns.cn) 17:07, September 22, 2021

Eleven sets of advertising posters for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics are released on September 22, 2021 at the opening ceremony of this year's Beijing Design Week in Tongzhou District, Beijing. (Photo provided to China News Service by the Beijing Organizing Committee)

The Beijing Organizing Committee for the two events issued poster solicitation announcement on September 21, 2020 at last year's Beijing Design Week. Eleven sets of posters which combine multiple elements including Winter Olympics, Chinese culture, winter sports and cityscape were eventually selected as the official advertising posters.

