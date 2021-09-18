Official motto for Olympics introduced

'Together for a Shared Future' calls for mankind to remain in harmony

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics organizing committee introduced the Games' official motto "Together for a Shared Future" to the world on Friday, calling on mankind to stay united in harmony in the face of common challenges to come.

The five-word slogan, together with its Chinese version, was unveiled during a ceremony at Beijing Capital Museum with 140 days to go before the 2022 Winter Olympics open in the Chinese capital on Feb 4.

The slogan sends a warm invitation to the world, calling people from diverse backgrounds to join hands to build a bright future toward unity, peace, progress and inclusiveness, according to the organizing committee.

"The unveiling of the slogan is expected to capture more attention from all over the world to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Hopefully, it will trigger greater interest in the Games and help get more people involved in welcoming the gala event," Beijing Mayor Chen Jining, also an executive president of the Beijing 2022 organizing committee, said during the ceremony on Friday.

"At a trying time when the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic is still upon us, the successful hosting of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will encourage people from all corners of the world to stand hand in hand to push collectively for a brighter future."

The final version of the motto drew inspiration from 11 proposals entering the final round of review from individual submissions, creative teams from colleges and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences since a call for ideas was launched in May 2020.

