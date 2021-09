We Are China

Putin to attend Beijing Winter Olympics: Russian FM

Xinhua) 08:52, September 17, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Xinhua)

MOSCOW, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted China's invitation to attend the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in February 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.

Lavrov made the announcement in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe, according to Russian media reports.

