Home>>
Snow scenery in NW China's Dunhuang
(Ecns.cn) 10:22, November 29, 2021
Photo taken on Nov. 28, 2021 shows the snow scenery of Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang City, Northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiaoliang)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.