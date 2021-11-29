We Are China

Snow scenery in NW China's Dunhuang

Ecns.cn) 10:22, November 29, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 28, 2021 shows the snow scenery of Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang City, Northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiaoliang)

