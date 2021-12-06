China's Harbin ramps up efforts to respond to COVID-19

Xinhua) December 06, 2021

Staff members put up a notice saying that their store is temporarily closed on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 5, 2021. Harbin announced on Saturday that all restaurants would suspend eat-in service and would only be able to offer pick-up or take-away orders. Besides, all commercial establishments other than those essential to people's daily lives were closed. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

