Chinese mainland reports 21 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:55, November 29, 2021
A kid receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a school in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2021. Hohhot recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.
Of the new local cases, 20 were reported in Inner Mongolia and one in Yunnan.
Also reported were 20 new imported cases in six provincial-level regions, according to the commission.
No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.
