Chinese mainland reports 7 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:55, November 22, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a testing site in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported seven new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the seven local cases, five were reported in Liaoning and two in Yunnan, the commission said.

Sunday also saw reports of 31 imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, it said.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Sunday, said the commission.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.

