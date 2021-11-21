Hong Kong reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:34, November 21, 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total tally to 12,399.

The newly reported cases are imported ones that involved mutant strains. A total of 36 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, more than 4.69 million people, or 69.7 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, while around 4.49 million people, or 66.7 percent, are fully vaccinated.

A booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine has been made available to eligible groups in Hong Kong. People with weak immunity and high risks of infection with the virus can receive their third dose.

A total of 70,189 people have taken the booster shot in Hong Kong as of 7:00 p.m. local time Friday.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government expects the third-dose vaccination for the groups to cover about 1.86 million people.

