China's latest COVID-19 resurgence enters final stage: official

Xinhua) 09:19, November 21, 2021

Pupils get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccines at Weiming elementary school in Weiming Village, Shinan Township, Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2021. Local health authorities of Xingye County in Guangxi recently promoted the inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine on children aged three to eleven in remote rural areas. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The latest COVID-19 resurgence in China has entered its final stage, a health official said Saturday.

So far, eight of the provincial-level regions affected by the latest resurgence have registered no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for at least 14 consecutive days, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

The epidemic situation in the virus-hit border or port cities, including Ejina, Heihe and Dalian, has been dealt with quickly and effectively. Also, multiple provincial-level regions managed to contain the outbreak within around an incubation period, according to Mi.

