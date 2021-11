We Are China

Children aged 3 to 11 receive COVID-19 vaccine in Pingxiang, Guangxi

Xinhua) 10:46, November 17, 2021

A kid receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 16, 2021. Pingxiang recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

