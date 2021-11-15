Chinese mainland reports 32 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Parents and their children are seen as they arrive to receive COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 32 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 25 were reported in Liaoning, three in Henan, two in Heilongjiang, and one each in Hebei and Yunnan.

Also reported were 20 new imported cases, according to the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Sunday, said the commission.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.

