880 stranded tourists to leave east China's Jiangxi amid COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua) 10:24, November 17, 2021

NANCHANG, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A total of 880 tourists stranded in Yanshan County, a popular tourist destination in the city of Shangrao, east China's Jiangxi Province, will return home in succession starting from Wednesday.

The county has carried out 13 rounds of mass nucleic acid testing during the recent COVID-19 resurgence and none of the stranded tourists have tested positive for the virus, said local authorities in Shangrao during a press conference on Tuesday.

Yanshan, located at the northern foot of China's renowned Wuyi Mountains, is the first in the province to report new COVID-19 cases amid China's latest coronavirus resurgence.

On Oct. 30, Yanshan County registered one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case, a person who worked in a local restaurant at a holiday resort. From Oct. 30 to 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, the city of Shangrao had logged 21 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 60 asymptomatic carriers, of which 32 had been cured and discharged from hospital.

