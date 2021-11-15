Home>>
China's Dalian starts citywide COVID-19 testing
(Xinhua) 10:06, November 15, 2021
DALIAN, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Dalian, a port city in northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sunday started a new round of citywide nucleic acid testing to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Testing facilities and personnel have been mobilized by the central and provincial governments to the city, bringing the daily nucleic acid testing capacity to 468,000, said Zhao Lian, deputy director of the city's health commission.
The city has a permanent population of 7.45 million.
The latest local resurgence in Dalian started on Nov. 4, with the first case being a cold storage worker. As of Sunday, a total of 260 locally-transmitted cases have been reported in Dalian, mostly in the county-level city of Zhuanghe.
