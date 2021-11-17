Home>>
COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland hit 2.4 bln milestone
(Xinhua) 15:45, November 17, 2021
Kids head for the observation area after receiving COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 16, 2021. Pingxiang recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.4 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.
