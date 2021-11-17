Chinese mainland reports 8 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:17, November 17, 2021

A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 16, 2021. Pingxiang recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

All of the new local cases were reported in Liaoning, said the commission.

Also reported were 23 new imported cases, according to the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Tuesday, said the commission.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, it added.

A total of 9,919 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 9,541 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 378 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 98,368 by Tuesday, including 1,257 patients still receiving treatment, 18 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 92,475 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 15 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of whom 14 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 500 asymptomatic cases, of whom 352 were imported, under medical observation as of Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 12,388 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,498 cases, including 848 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,099 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 76 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

