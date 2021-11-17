Photo story: "virus detective" in COVID-19 fight in Heihe City, NE China

Xinhua) 13:07, November 17, 2021

Liu Bing walks to a nucleic acid test laboratory named Huoyan, or Fire Eye, in Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 14, 2021. Liu Bing, a 24-year-old medical worker, acts as a real "virus detective" in the fight against the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Heihe City. The city reported new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Oct. 27. Since then, Liu joined other 32 medical workers for nucleic acid testing tasks. Dressed head to toe in protective clothing, Liu has been working around the clock for COVID-19 testing, such as extracting nucleic acid from swab samples. Her body was often drenched in sweat by wearing thick protective suits. "I need to be responsible for each sample, which is to be responsible for people in the city. I must be extremely cautious," Liu, a Heihe local said. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

