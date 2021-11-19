Languages

Friday, November 19, 2021

Christmas lighting ceremony held in HK

(Xinhua) 08:40, November 19, 2021

People attend a Christmas lighting ceremony at Harbour City shopping mall in south China's Hong Kong, Nov. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

