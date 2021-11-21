Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:50, November 21, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.
Of the four local cases, three were reported in Liaoning and one in Yunnan, the commission said.
Saturday also saw reports of 13 imported cases in seven provincial-level regions, it said.
One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Saturday, said the commission.
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, it added.
