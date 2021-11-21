China to remain vigilant against inbound COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:34, November 21, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- COVID-19 has rebounded for five consecutive weeks around the globe, increasing pressure on China's prevention of inbound cases, a health official said Saturday.

China should continue to consolidate and implement the existing prevention and control measures, and strengthen the capacity of epidemic response of port areas, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

He added that China would carry on with early detection measures, reporting, quarantine protocols, and treatment of COVID-19 cases to minimize the impact on society.

