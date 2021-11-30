China's pandemic response tactics still effective for Omicron: experts

Xinhua) 08:18, November 30, 2021

A staff member helps a resident to present personal health information at a testing site in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's tactics for preventing COVID-19 case import and domestic resurgence of COVID-19 remain effective for the Omicron variant of the virus, medical experts said on Monday.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has established a special nucleic acid testing method targeting the new variant and continues to monitor the genome sequence of potential imported infections, they told a press conference held by the National Health Commission on Monday.

Faced with the new variant, experts also called on members of the public, including those who are fully vaccinated, to wear face masks in public venues and during transit, implement self-monitoring of their health, and reduce non-essential inbound and outbound travel.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)