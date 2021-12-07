Heavy Snow: a world waiting for the upcoming spring

People's Daily Online) 16:36, December 07, 2021

Heavy Snow is the 21st of the 24 Solar Terms. Depicting a world sprinkled with a layer of pure white snowflakes, it is also one of the most romantic solar terms. Usually, it is a time when people frolic in the snow and enjoy some winter feasts. It’s also a time to put on some winter clothing when going out. We hope you enjoy the snow as well as a happy winter!

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)