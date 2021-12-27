Snow halts trains in central China

Xinhua) 10:59, December 27, 2021

CHANGSHA, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The first winter snow in central China's Hunan Province on Sunday has brought ice and frost to the region, affecting traffic.

According to the local transport departments, dozens of train services in the province were canceled on Monday. Traffic control measures were taken on all major expressways.

By Monday morning, Changsha Huanghua International Airport in the provincial capital of Changsha had successfully deiced its runways. With the first flight taking off at 6:59 a.m., the airport resumed normal operation.

