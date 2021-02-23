Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
People's Daily Online Exclusives

A young Russian’s Chinese New Year experience

(People's Daily Online)    17:24, February 23, 2021

Dimitrii is a young Russian man who is living in the countryside at Lishui County, east China’s Zhejiang Province.

Here he enjoys a quiet, pastoral life.

Demiri and his neighbors are always busy at work during the Spring Festival.

Grinding soya beans to make tofu, preparing the pig meat, making sausages, wrapping dumplings

Dimitrii could experience the most traditional kind of Chinese New Year together with the locals.

He also tried drawing Spring Festival couplets and hanging up red lanterns.

Everyone sat around in one big circle to enjoy a family reunion dinner together.

