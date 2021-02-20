Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Feb 20, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xinjiang’s tasty Spring Festival fried snacks

(People's Daily Online)    13:37, February 20, 2021
Xinjiang’s tasty Spring Festival fried snacks
A villager named Zhang Jinhua makes deep-fried dough twists at her home in Xinyuan town, Xinyuan county of Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2021. Residents in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region make local deep-fried dough snacks, such as deep-fried dough twists, dough cakes, and dough sticks, for the Spring Festival. (Photo/www.ts.cn)

【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York