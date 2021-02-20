Boundless creativity! Even a toothbrush can draw Spring Festival couplets

When people start pasting Spring Festival couplets and the Chinese character "Fu" on their doorways, it means that the Spring Festival is fast approaching. Are you getting tired of all those mass-printed paper couplets? Come and see how other people are drawing their own fanciful Spring Festival couplets. A good drawer needs not choose his pen, since even a toothbrush can be used to draw couplets. Gloves dipped in thick black ink, even the thumb is no less inferior to the brush. When writing calligraphy with sand, it is important to visualize the strokes in your mind. A huge handwritten "Fu" can represent a New Year's blessing in one stroke. Let's all get creative and write our own Spring Festival couplets!